Gordon Arnold Ours, 67, of Rio, W.Va. left this Earth on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his residence, unexpectedly and for a better place.
Born on October 31, 1951 in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late Virgil A. Ours, Sr. and Mary Katherine Hyre.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, W.Va. with Pastor Sherwin Tharp officiating. Interment will be in Olivet Cemetery, Moorefield, W.Va.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2 from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
