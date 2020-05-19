Judy Ellen (Hott) Everett, 79, of Shanks, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care Unit in Romney.
Born on November 6, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Loring Stanley Hott and Thelma Virginia (Hott) Hott.
Judy retired from Kinney Shoe Factory. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Hott’s Chapel United Methodist Church and later attended Little Capon Baptist Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Fellowship for many years and also volunteered at Augusta Fire Department.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles L. “Buck” Everett and two brothers, Grover E. Hott and Gary “Joe” Hott.
She is survived by 4 sisters, Dora Kelley and husband Art, Atlanta, Ga., Janet Peters, Farmington, Mo., Loretta Jean Nelson Romney, Sharon Link, Romney and 1 brother Junior Hott, Short Gap; 2 sister-in-laws, Dianne Hott and Patsy Crock Hott; 2 sons, Jeffrey Everett, Stanley Everett and wife Janet all of Kirby; 2 daughters, Lisa Rinker and husband Greg of Kirby and Linda Combs of Shanks; 6 grandchildren, Scott Rinker, Kari Lee and husband Michael, Bethanne Campbell, Krista Campbell, Hannah and Sarah Combs; 6 great-grandchildren, Brady and Isabella Rinker, Slatton Everett, Carson Lee, Xander, Leo and many nieces and nephews.
Judy donated her body to Anatomy Gift Registry. Under the circumstances there will be no service.
Local arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.