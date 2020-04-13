Evelyn Louise Holliday, 82, of Delray, formerly of Capon Springs, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney.
Evelyn was born on June 2, 1937 in Winchester, Va., the daughter of the late John C. Staub and Fannie Pearl Stonebraker Staub. Evelyn married Elwood J. Holliday on March 14, 1953 in Winchester. Elwood died on May 18, 2006.
Surviving is a son, Randy B. Holliday of Wardensville; 5 daughters, Sharon M. Smoot of Strasburg, Va.; Diana L Combs of Augusta; Joan P. Humes of High View; Laura L. Gross of Bunker Hill, W.Va.; Julie R. Holliday Houdersheldt of Clarksburg, W.Va.; 2 brothers, Walter “Butch” Staub of Gore, Va.; John “Moe” Staub of Winchester; 3 sisters, Ann Luttrell of Winchester; Una Mae Mahns of Winchester; Betty Sue Nethers of Bunker Hill; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by 4 brothers, Charles "Mickey" Staub, Joe Dan Staub, Garland Staub, Jay Staub and a sister, Shirley Parrill. A private graveside will take place in the Timber Ridge Cemetery in High View.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.