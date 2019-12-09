Wilda Pauline Phebus, 93, of Baker, died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her home.
A funeral service will be at the Zion Lutheran Church on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Gary Koontz. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Wardensville on Wednesday, December 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.