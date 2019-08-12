Elaine Argyle Kiddy, 90 of Augusta, W.Va. passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Hampshire Health Care Center, Romney, W.Va.
Born on July 8, 1929 in Barton, Md., she was the daughter of the late Albert and Lora Palmer.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 6 p.m. in Green Lane Cemetery, Delray, W.Va. with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
