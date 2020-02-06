Doris M. (Cunningham) Hankey, 93, of Gettysburg, Pa. passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Kathy, in Augusta.
Born in Gettysburg on September 27, 1926, she was the daughter of the late John N. and Madeline Lucille (Stitley) Cunningham.
Doris graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Emmitsburg, Md. and was a lifetime member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. She served as the Elections Supervisor for Adams County for 25 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Adams County Republican Women and in 1983 was voted Adams County Republican of the Year. Doris had also worked for the former Faber’s Restaurant in Gettysburg from 1964-1972.
She is survived by her daughter, M. Kathleen Sell of Augusta; 2 grandchildren, Natalie Joy Kurtz Sekavec and Nicholas Matthew Kurtz; 2 great-grandchildren, Alessandra and Andreas Sekavec; son-in-law, Matthew Kurtz; a sister, Marjorie C. Reedy of Gettysburg; a brother, Richard C. Cunningham of Gettysburg and a number of nieces and nephews. Doris was predeceased by a daughter, Barbara Ann Kurtz; a sister, Helena L. Hoffman and two brothers, Patrick and Michael Cunningham.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 West High St., Gettysburg with Fr. Daniel Mitzel, Celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg and on Saturday at the church from 9 to 10 a.m.
The family suggests memorials to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are being handled by Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg.
