Alma Lee DeHaven, 82, of Gainesboro, Va. passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 7 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor David Omps. Inurnment will be private in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Gainesboro.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 5-7 p.m.
To view Alma’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.