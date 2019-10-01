Dona Brown See, 87, of Baker, W.Va. passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at E. A. Hawse Nursing Home, Baker.
Born on July 12, 1932 in Hardy Co., W.Va., he was the son of the late Garrett See and Damie Shipe See.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker with Pastor Jonathan Leininger officiating. Interment will be in Greenfield Cemetery, Wardensville, W.Va.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, from 7-9 p.m., at the funeral home
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to your local SPCA or EA. Hawse Nursing Center.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
