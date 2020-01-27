Glenn Lee Lambert, 83, of Cumberland, Md., died Wednesday, January 22.
Funeral services were Monday, January 27 at Paw Paw Church of God, Paw Paw. Interment was at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Points.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
