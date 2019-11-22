Norman Robert Anderson, 92, of Gore, Va. died on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center as a result of an automobile accident.
Norman was born on November 4, 1927 in Gore, a son of the late Turner H. and Emma G. Roe Anderson. He worked for Raub Supply in Winchester, Va. for 40 years and was a farmer. Norman was a member of the Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, Hebron Baptist Church in Gore where he was a deacon, in the choir, a Sunday school superintendent and teacher. He was the oldest living member of the church.
Norman married Pansy M. Anderson on July 14, 1954 in Winchester, Va. Pansy died on September 24, 2017.
Surviving are 2 daughters, Diane M. Holmes and her husband James of Stephens City, Va.; Tammy L. Jennings and her husband Andy of High View and 2 grandchildren, Cheyenne F. Holmes, Robert D.E. Harris; a great-granddaughter, Willow R. Holmes and a number of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary T. Whitacre and 2 sisters.
A funeral service will be held at the Hebron Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor James Simmons. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Hayfield, Va.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hebron Baptist Church, P.O. Box 28, Gore, VA 22637 or Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 146, Gore, VA 22637.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
