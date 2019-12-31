Keith Alan Mathias 56, of Augusta, passed away on December 19, 2019 in Romney.
Born on June 14, 1963 in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late Victor and Marian Mathias.
He is survived by his wife Julie Mathias of Mathias, W.Va.; his 3 sons, Derek Mathias and wife Sabrina of Augusta, Dustin Mathias of Romney, Joe Poist of Martinsburg, W.Va.; 2 brothers, Vic Mathias (Nancy) of Augusta, Lynn Mathias of Slanesville; a sister, Linda Riley (Tracy) of Houston, Texas, and 5 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the South Branch Inn on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m.
All arrangements are handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
