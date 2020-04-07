Kenneth W. “Kenny” Heishman, 76 of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home.
Born on June 1, 1943 in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late Hardy C. “Bud” Heishman and Rosalie E. Mowery Heishman.
Kenny worked as a mechanic for General Electric in Winchester until retirement, then started his own business as a locksmith. He served in the United States Marines.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Aaron S. Heishman, and 3 brothers, Gerald, Harwell and James Heishman.
Surviving is his wife, Hazel May Ludwick Heishman; a daughter, Teresa Peacemaker and husband Tim of Capon Bridge; 2 grandsons, Gary Heishman and Austin Peacemaker; a sister, Janet Hess of Baltimore, Md., and a brother, Larry Heishman of Stephens City, Va.
A private graveside service will be held at Malick Cemetery, Augusta.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
