Brenda Sue (Frye) Miller, 64, of Green Spring, was ushered into Heaven on Sunday, April 26, 2020 while surrounded by her family and a Heavenly host.
Brenda was born on December 21, 1955 to Thomas Claude Frye and Mary Deloris (Landis) Frye of Springfield. She was a 1974 graduate of Hampshire High School.
Brenda married Ray E. Miller of Short Gap, W.Va. on November 15, 1974. The couple settled in Green Spring where they raised a son and daughter. Brenda was an adored mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She spent her life feeding the souls of others by offering Godly advice and encouragement. She also took pride in feeding the multitudes with her amazing kitchen delicacies. Brenda was a hard worker, tender hearted, a gentle soul and an impeccable homemaker.
Brenda is preceded in death by the love of her life, Ray Emerson Miller; her father, Thomas Claude Frye; her beloved brother, Thomas Claude “Tim” Frye, Jr.
Brenda is survived by her son, Joshua Ray Miller and his two children, Lincoln Asay and Channing Grace; her daughter, Jody Leigh Ansel and husband John Michael, and their son, Tanner Gracen; her mother, Mary Deloris; and a loving sister, Diana “Gail” Nixon. Brenda is also survived by a faithful sister-in-law, Lisa Kay Frye; a sister-in-law, Marian Miller Clark; a brother-in-law, Ronald Miller and wife Judy; as well as many special nieces and nephews.
Many thanks go out to family and friends who showered her with cards, food, prayers, visits and love.
A Celebration of Brenda’s Life will be conducted in the near future.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
