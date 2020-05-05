Donald Gochenour Turner, 86, of Augusta, left his earthly home on Friday afternoon, May 1, 2020 from his residence. Born on June 29, 1933 in Kessel, W.Va., he was a son of the late Paul Herman Turner and Autum Dora William Weatherholtz Turner. He was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Richardson; 3 brothers, Gerald Turner, Carroll “Buck” Turner and Dale “Dean” Turner and a sister-in-law, Flo Turner.
Donald was a member of the Augusta United Methodist Church; an excavator and heavy equipment operator; and a realtor and property developer for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and enjoyed many years of family hunts. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Air Police having achieved the rank of Sergeant during his enlistment from 1952 – 1956. He was a Life Member of the American Legion Post #578 in Terra Alta, W.Va. and a Life Member of the V.F.W. Post #91 in Romney.
Surviving is his loving wife of 63 years, Merilyn Ann Barr Turner; daughters, Jacklon (Myron) Cope of Martinsburg, and Darlene (Jimmy) Taylor of Delray; 3 granddaughters, Virginia (David) Robbins of Hedgesville, Annette (Ronald) Beland of Martinsburg, and Alice (Randy) Black of Augusta; 7 great-grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Robbins, Sarah and Jordan Beland, Arek and Druen Black and Rhiannon Black (fiancé Donald Woodson); 3 great-great-grandchildren, Broderick and Eternity Woodson and Brantley Black; 2 brothers, Forest (June) Turner of Circleville, Ohio and Gene Turner of Moorefield; a sister, Ruby (Stan) Smith of Middletown, Md.; a sister-in-law, Janet Turner of Westfield Center, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Terry Richardson of Moorefield, and many, many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service with Pastor Brad Taylor, officiant, will be held at the family cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home, Moorefield.
