Harold D. “Buck” Hyson, 82, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his residence.
Born on January 19, 1938 in Elkins, W.Va., he was the son of the late Cecil Hyson and Geraldine (Herron) Seeders.
Buck was a supervisor for Koppers Company of Green Spring, retiring in 2000. He had formerly worked on power line crews. He raced stock cars in #56, was a former member of the Romney V.F.C. and enjoyed deer season, riding his 4-wheeler, and coffee at Pepper’s Country Store where he liked to tell the biggest lie.
He was preceded in death by 1 daughter, Donna Shaffer; 1 son, Steven D. Hyson; a brother, Jennings Kesner and a sister Thelma Smith.
Surviving is his wife Anna “Tina” (Grabenstein) Hyson; 1 son, Harold D. Hyson and wife Betsy; 2 daughters, Tammy Buckley and Debbie Smith; a daughter-in-law, Donna Hyson and his companion dog, Lacey.
Funeral services were held on Monday at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta. Interment was in Springfield Hill Cemetery.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home of Augusta.
