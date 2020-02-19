Earl Avon Davy, 79, of Purgitsville, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 while under the care of Hospice.
Born May 18, 1940 in Junction, he was the son of the late Samuel Leroy Davy and Ann Nathelene (Harrison) Davy. Besides his parents, Earl is preceded in death by 5 brothers, Hilton, Paul, Robert, Richard and Samuel; and 3 sisters, Lola, Mary and Wanda.
Earl is survived by his 4 sisters, Beverley Davy, Bertha High, Dorothy Davy and Louise Liller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Earl formerly worked at Phoenix Orchard, Romney Concrete, and retired from the Hampshire County Department of Highways after 23 years. He was also a life-long farmer.
Friends will be received on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Denzil Davis and Rev. Wade Sirk officiating. Interment will follow at Elijah High Cemetery in Purgitsville.
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
