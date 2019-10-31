Don Franklin Gulbronson, 89, of Fort Ashby, passed away and went home to be with his loving wife on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his home.
Born May 17, 1930 in Paw Paw, he was the son of the late Edward Bruce Gulbronson and Pansy (Ryan) Gulbronson.
He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Maxine Etta (Twigg) Gulbronson; brothers, Edward Gulbronson, Jr., Neil Gulbronson and an infant brother.
Mr. Gulbronson was a graduate of Paw Paw High School. After high school, he served his country as a proud Marine in Korea during the Korean Conflict.
Following his military service, he attended Potomac State College. He spent his career as a dispatcher with the CSX Railroad, and retired in 1989.
Don was a proud member of the Mountainside Marines Detachment 1071.
He is survived by his sisters, Bernice Nelson, Charlottesville, Va., and Janet Catlett and husband Denny, Galena, Md.; 7 nieces and nephews; 14 great-nieces and nephews; 6 great-great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins. He is also survived by Maxine’s niece, Kathryn Domenico and husband Joe, Martinsburg.
Friends will be received at the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., 10182 Frankfort Highway, Fort Ashby, on Saturday, November 2 from noon-1 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Rev. Scott Ingleton officiating.
Interment will be in Fort Ashby Cemetery.
All arrangements are being handled by Upchurch Funeral Home, Fort Ashby.
