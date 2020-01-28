Austin Lee Miller, 85, of Baker, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Allegheny Health, Nursing and Rehabilitation in Cumberland, Md.
Born on September 3, 1934 in McCauley, W.Va., he was the son of the late Paul L. Miller and Ola Dove Miller.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker with Pastor Gary Koontz officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery, Baker.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
