Kevin Allen Bauserman, 59, of Winchester, Va., died on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Kevin was born on October 25, 1960 in Winchester, Va., the son of the late Carl Lee and Evaliene Wilson Bauserman.
A celebration of Kevin’s life was held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Cross Junction, Va. Officiating was Charles S. Estep. Inurnment was held in the church cemetery.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Bauserman Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
