Delores Vivian Hooke, 82, of Paw Paw, W.Va. passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Western Maryland Regional Medical Center in Cumberland, Md.
She was born March 15, 1937 at Paw Paw and was the daughter of the late Roy Light and Wanda M. Likens Light.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Kimble Funeral Home, 188 Moser Avenue, Paw Paw where a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday with Eldridge Kerns officiating. Interment will be at Woodrow Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw.
