Joann Louise Hogbin, 78, of Augusta, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on September 29, 1941 in Augusta, she was the daughter of the late Hoy McKee and Georgianna Starnes McKee.
Joann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was an Avon representative for 47 years. She graduated from Romney High School in 1959.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Hott.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dailey R. “Doc” Hogbin, whom she married on August 14, 1959 in Cumberland, Md.; 4 daughters, Jeanette Baker (Larry) of Augusta, Delores Billmeyer (Doug) of Rio, Teresa Hogbin of Augusta, Melissa Shockey (Sam) of Augusta; a sister, Gloria Dean of High View; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Friday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
