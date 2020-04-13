Thelma Eveline Gladden, 87, of Bloomery, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home.
Thelma was born on June 15, 1932 in Randolph County, W.Va., a daughter of the late James W. and Florence Harron Tenney. She was a 1950 graduate of Capon Bridge High School, a seasonal worker for National Fruit Products & Zeropack both in Winchester, Va. and a member of the Bethany Hill Baptist Church in Winchester.
Thelma married Charles Daniel “Dan” Gladden on March 30, 1956. Dan died on July 26, 2011.
Surviving are 3 brothers, Everett Tenney of Capon Bridge; Roy Tenney of Hayfield, Va.; Troy Tenney of Bloomery; 2 sisters, Donna Harding of Augusta and Wilda Parish of Burlington. She is preceded in death by 3 sisters, Agnes McCauley, Mae Kenney and Mary Stotler.
A private graveside will take place in the Timber Ridge Cemetery in High View.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.