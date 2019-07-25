Receiving her last Special Olympics West Virginia Gold Medal for bravery, Megan Lively, 33, of Buckhannon, W.Va. gained her angel wings on July 24, 2019, after a brave battle with several illnesses.
Megan was born on October 27, 1985, in Huntington, W.Va. She moved to Buckhannon with her family in 1987, and has been an integral part of the Upshur County community. Megan attended Academy Primary School, BU Intermediate School, BU Middle School and graduated from BUHS in 2005. She was adored by her teachers, teacher’s aides, bus drivers and friends, bringing a smile to everyone’s face daily. She worked at the BU Work Adjustment Center and attended The Lifeskills workshop in Elkins, W.Va.
Megan was creative and loved to make crafts. She loved outings with friends, loved her pets, spending time with family, and she dearly loved her Special Olympics family. Over the last twenty-one years, Megan has won countless medals and ribbons in the Special Olympic sports of bowling, bocce, cheerleading, individual skills basketball, track and field, and baggo.
Megan loved all things Disney, especially the movie ‘Frozen.’ She dreamed of being Queen Elsa one day and was fortunate to go to Disney World to see her idol. Elsa even made a special visit to see Megan during her hospital stay. We are certain she is singing ‘Let it go’ to an audience of loved ones, right now.
Megan is survived by father Gregory Lively and Carla Golden; mother, Alisa Lively; sister, Hannah Lively; maternal grandmother, Nina Mauk, all of Buckhannon; paternal grandmother, Eva Lively; aunt Marsha Fowler, husband Steve, and cousin Molly of Huntington; aunt Sue Paugh and cousin Chris of Nashville, Tenn.; and a host of family members all over the United States.
Megan was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, George Lively of Huntington and maternal grandfather Stanley “Shorty” Mauk of Romney, W.Va.
Family will remember Megan in a private gathering at the Heavner and Cutright Funeral Chapel. Services and interment will be held in Huntington on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Woodmere Memorial Park. The family appreciates all condolences during this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Megan to Upshur County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 275, Buckhannon, WV 26201. Online condolences may be extended to Megan's family at www.heavnerandcutright.com. The family entrusted the Heavner and Cutright Funeral Chapel with the arrangements.
‘Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.’ — Special Olympics Motto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.