Shawn Michael Bruce Stotler, 24, and Kaysen Cash Stotler, 3, of Yellow Spring, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Romney, as a result of an automobile accident.
A celebration of Shawn and Kaysen’s life will be at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Dale Myers. Inurnment will be private. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.