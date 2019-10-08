Donald Edward Largent, 86, of Paw Paw, W.Va. died on Monday, October 8, 2019 at his home.
A celebration of Donald’s life will be held at the Paw Paw United Methodist Church on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Darlene Powers. Inurnment will be private.
Family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 1-2:30 p.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
