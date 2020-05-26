Paul Richard White, 49, of Mathias, W.Va. passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home.

Born on September 7, 1970 in Norwich, NY, he was the son of Wendy Wilkinson White of Mathias and the late Alfred White.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Virginia Beach.

All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home Baker.

