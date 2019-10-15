Walter “Cheese” Kirby, 89, of Romney passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Hampshire Health Center.
Born on November 25, 1929 in Martinsburg, W.Va., he was the son of the late Claybourne Kirby and Nellie M. Yowell Kirby.
Cheese was a heavy equipment operator for Perry Engineering for 45 years. He was a veteran of the US Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Gyneth E. Haines Kirby, five brothers and one sister.
Surviving is a daughter, Alice Hannas Robertson (Buddy) of Stephens City, Va.; a grandson, Matthew Robertson (Tonia) and a great-granddaughter, Sydney.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
