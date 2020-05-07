Robert Wayne Kerns, 83, of Cross Junction, Va. died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Cross Junction on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Don Stotler. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations. A celebration of Wayne’s life will be held at a later date.
Friends may call at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, at any time between the hours of 12-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020. To follow government regulations surrounding COVID-19, we ask that folks pay their respects to the family and move through the home in a timely manner. We request all attending to maintain social distancing of six (6) feet.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
