Delores A. (Moore) Orndorff, 87, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late Keith Orndorff, who died September 8, 2003.
Delores was born January 6, 1932, in Morristown, NJ, the daughter of the late John L. and Dorothy S. (Lambertson) Moore.
Delores was formerly employed at GVM in Biglerville, and Keith’s Spreading Service in Cream Ridge, NJ. She was a past president of the Bermudian PTA, past president of the Adams County Republican Women, and she loved quilting, spending time in her flower beds, and with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren before her illness.
Delores is survived by 3 sons, Knud Hermansen and his wife Cathy of Hobe, Fla., Kris Hermansen and his wife Teen of York Springs, and Kai Hermansen and his wife Kelly of York Springs; a stepson, Wayne Orndorff of West Trenton, NJ; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, John L. Moore of Gettysburg. She was predeceased by a sister, Janet Heiser, and a daughter-in-law, Susan Hermansen.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 74 Hollow Farm Ln., Augusta, WV. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA, 2595 Interstate Dr., Ste. 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
