James Edward Gillum, 76, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Western Maryland Health System, Cumberland, Md.
Born on March 9, 1943 in Wendel, W.Va., he was the son of the late Roy and Beatrice (Gough) Gillum.
James worked in a barrel factory until retirement. He attended Springfield United Methodist Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Gillum, a grandson, 2 brothers and a sister.
Surviving is his wife, Frances Dingus Gillum; 3 sons, James Ray Gillum of Baltimore, Md., Edward Gillum of Swansboro, NC, Kenneth Gillum of Saxton, Pa.; 3 daughters, Pamela Howard of Delaware, Audra Kunkel of Aberdeen, Md., Rachael Gillum of Belair, Md.; a brother, Denzil Gillum of Frostproof, Fla.; a sister, Maggie Ackwith of Baltimore, Md.; 23 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Springfield United Methodist Church with Pastor Kenneth Caplinger officiating. Interment will follow in Branch Mt. Methodist Cemetery, Three Churches.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, 115 E. Birch Lane, Romney, WV 26757.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.