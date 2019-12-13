Harold F. Lease, 95, of Paw Paw, left this life for his eternal home on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Western Maryland Health System, Cumberland, Md.
Born on June 18, 1924 in Fort Ashby, he was the son of the late Adam Lease and Gertrude Wagoner Lease. He worked with his Dad in timber and the sawmill business. On June 24, 1944 he married Alice G. Sipes and they made their home near Paw Paw, where they raised their family. They were married for almost 70 years before Alice died in May 2014.
Mr. Lease is survived by 3 children, Diana Murphy, Daniel Lease and wife, Renee, and Martha McConchie and husband, Tom. He is also survived by daughter-in-law, Cindy Lease, along with 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 2 sons, David Lease and Timothy Lease, 1 grandchild, 1 great-grandchild and all siblings.
A man known throughout the community for his integrity in all areas of life, he was a farmer, school bus driver for over 20 years, and a carpenter. His handiwork is visible in many homes in the area. He was active in his church, Paw Paw Church of Christ, as long as he was physically able.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Paw Paw Church of Christ. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Paw Paw.
The family will receive friends at the church on Monday, 6-8 p.m.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
