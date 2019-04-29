Betty Lee Combs, 84, of Moorefield, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family while under the care of Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at New Dale Church of the Brethren. Interment will follow in New Dale Cemetery in Baker.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at McKee Funeral Home in Baker.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.