Margaret Ann Kline, 84, of Paw Paw, passed away Friday, April 4, 2020 at Western Maryland Regional Medical Center in Cumberland, Md.
She was born August 24, 1935 at Moorefield, and was the daughter of the late Roy G. Sherman and Margaret E. Smith Sherman.
A private graveside service and interment was held at Camp Hill Cemetery with Rev. Darlene Powers officiating.
You are encouraged to share memories and expressions of sympathy with the family by telephone or at www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw.
