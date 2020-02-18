Robert “Doug” Grose, 82, of Shanks, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his residence.
Born on January 12, 1938 in Helen, W.Va. he was the son of Philip R. Grose and Virgie Lee Smith Grose.
He was a member and former deacon of Covenant Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers, a sister, a grandson, Josh Timbrook, and a son-in-law, Dick Hamblin.
He is survived by his wife, Betty J. Challancin Grose; 3 daughters, Cathy Timbrook (Larry) of Shanks, Mary Hamblin of Romney, Robbie McCauley of Charles Town, W.Va.; a son, Douglas Grose of Jensen Beach, Fla.; 3 sisters, Loretta Johnston of Jensen Beach; Nancy Johnston and Elva Grose, both of Stuart, Fla.; 4 grandchildren, Amanda “Mandi” Shoemaker (Rusty) of Shanks, Calee Suddath (Tom) of Strasburg, Va., Michele Voit of Winchester, Va., Riley Grose of Jensen Beach; 3 great-grandchildren, Wyatt P. Shoemaker, Triston Timbrook, Trenton Timbrook, and a special friend of the family, Christy Lowman of Charlestown, W.Va.
Funeral services were held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Covenant Baptist Church, Romney, with Pastor Dale Myers and Pastor Quinton Simpson officiating. Interment was in Mt. Dale Cemetery, Shanks.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
