Douglas Allen Shrout, 63, of Romney, died at home Saturday, November 9, 2019.
He was the son of the late Richard Cole and Margaret Katherine (Brown) Shrout. Besides his parents, Doug is preceded in death by his companion of 40 years, Patsy Ann Wolford (d. September 16, 2019) and by a brother, Richard T. Shrout.
Doug is survived by his brother, Daniel E. Shrout and wife Pat of Romney; his nephew, Daniel E. Shrout, II of Romney; his niece, Ellie Shrout of Romney. He is also survived by numerous cousins and in-laws.
Doug was born and raised in Romney and graduated from Hampshire High School, class of 1979. He went to work at the Kenney Shoe Factory and then to the Department of Natural Resources in the maintenance department. Doug retired from there with 37 years of employment.
Doug liked to work. He was a quiet man and very easy going. He liked being around his friends and family and enjoyed being with the love of his life, Patsy. He will be sadly missed.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
