Annalynn G. “Gracie” VanWay, 15, of Capon Bridge died on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her home.
Gracie was born on December 19, 2003 in Winchester, Va., the daughter of Thomas J. and Teresa Shanholtzer VanWay. She was a sophomore at Hampshire High where she excelled with honors and was a member of the German Honor Society. Gracie was a phenomenal artist as her art was viewed and loved by many. She had a passion for reading and spent a lot of time learning about history, especially World War II.
Surviving with her parents is her sister, Kathryn “Kleo” VanWay of Washington D.C.; her maternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Kathryn and Scott Snapp; her paternal step-grandmother, Leona VanWay; her aunts, Cindy Kish, Angela Lee, Marlene Jenkins and Cindy Teed; her uncles, Chris Shanholtzer, Bill Jr. and Ken VanWay; a special cousin, Amanda Lee and numerous other cousins. She is preceded in death by an aunt, Diane Roosa and her grandfathers, William VanWay Sr. and Alfred Shanholtzer.
A celebration of Gracie’s life will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 4 p.m. Officiating will be Alan Spaid and Michael Link. Inurnment will be privately held at a later date.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:30-4 p.m.
After the service there will be a reception at the American Legion Post 137. The address is 484 Cold Stream Rd., Capon Bridge, W.Va. 26711.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Gracie to the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, 110 W. Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728, www.sptsusa.org
All arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
