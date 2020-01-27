Della “Sue” Coons, 96, of New Prague, Minn., died peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Mala Strana Rehabilitation and Care Center. Sue was born on February 9, 1923 in Romney, to William J. and Priscilla Margaret (Barnes) Mayhew.
She graduated from Romney High School, attended business college in Cumberland, Md. for a year, and then entered the Women’s Army Corp from 1945 to 1948. She moved to Austin, Minn. after her military service and married Eugene Coons in 1968 in Maryland while on vacation. She raised her three children in Austin, primarily as a wonderful mother and homemaker, but during periods of her life, she also cooked at a nursing home and restaurants. She moved to Millpond Apartments in New Prague in 1987 when her daughter-in-law returned to work and became a primary caregiver for her grandchildren. She served as the assistant manager for a number of years at Millpond. Sue was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, and walking. Her family was always Sue’s first and most important priority and she loved nothing more than time with spent with them.
Sue is survived by her children, Margaret (Rollie) Newton of Underwood, Iowa, Vern (Mary Jo) Coons of New Prague, Terry (Jon) Day of Winterville, N.C.; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine (Chuck) Foster of Colorado Springs, Colo., Polly Timbrook of Romney; brother, William (Debbie) Mayhew of Romney; sister-in-law, Nadine (Ronnie) Pogones of Austin, Minn.; special friend, Terry Murtaugh of New Prague. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene in 1985; sisters, Glenna Mayhew and Lou Cutlip.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Community Baptist Church in New Prague at 10 a.m. with Pastor John Stephens officiating. Visitation will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church, followed by lunch. Burial will occur at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery that afternoon where military honors will be conducted.
Arrangements are being handled by Bruzek Funeral Home, New Prague.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.