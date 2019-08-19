Frances V. See Kesner, 89, of Double Cribbs Road, Burlington, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord, surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, August 16, 2019 at her home.
Born on September 17, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Pearl (Hott) Combs. She also was preceded in death by her first husband, James W. See, Sr. on October 1, 1964; a stepdaughter, Susan C. Smith and a brother, Stanley Combs.
Mrs. Kesner was a 1947 graduate of Romney High School. She worked for 23 years for the Kinney Shoe Factory in Romney, W.Va. and was a life member of the Kelley Chapel Church of the Brethren at Russeldale, W.Va. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting and flower gardening and spending time and caring for her family was her focus in life.
Surviving is her husband of 31 years, Dale O. Kesner; two children, Pastor Loretta Brinker and husband Robert "Chuck" Brinker of Springfield, W.Va. and James W. See, Jr. and wife Cheryl of Purgitsville, W.Va.; a stepson, William C. Kesner and wife Cheryl of Burlington; four grandchildren, Matthew W. Brinker and wife Stephanie, Michael A. Brinker and wife Christine, James "J.W." See, III and wife Trista and Jennifer A. Boyles and husband Jeff; two step-grandsons, Kyle Kesner and Nathan Martin; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter, Riley A. Appel "on the way" and two step great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters, Ruth Abe of Fort Ashby, W.Va., Betty Ludwig of Rio, W.Va. and Donna Pyles of Fort Ashby as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 (today) from 6-9 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating.
Interment will be in the Elijah High Cemetery, Purgitsville.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Kesner's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net
