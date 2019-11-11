Richard Dean Thornton, 57, of Paw Paw, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Va.
Born February 19, 1962, he was the son of Eileen Benyacko Imgrund of Bunker Hill and the late Charles Richard Thornton.
His body has been cremated and services will be private.
Memorials may be made toward final expenses, c/o Kimble Funeral Home, P. O. Box 159, Franklin, WV 26807.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw.
