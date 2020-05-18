Margaret Estella Brill, 92 of Winchester, Va., formerly of Yellow Spring, died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service was held at the Shiloh Cemetery in High View, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Officiating was Rev. Milford and Carolyn Lyndaker.
Arrangements are being handled by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville.
