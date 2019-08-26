Chloe I. Vance

Chloe Irene Vance, 87, of Paw Paw, W.Va. passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the home of her daughter while under the care of Hospice.
Born on February 7, 1932 in Pin Oak, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Otis Calvin Eaton and Addie Alick Hook Eaton.
Chloe was a homemaker, loved to keep house, cook, bake and loved gardening. She was a loving mother and grandmother and friend to all who knew her.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Vance on December 19, 2009 and also by two sisters, Elma M. Thorne and Betty Miller.
Surviving are two daughters, Sheila Combs (Larry); Belinda Shingleton (Doug), all of Paw Paw; two grandchildren, Brent and wife Kari Combs; Clint and wife Jamie Shingleton; two great-grandchildren, Madison Leigh Combs, Collin James Combs, and a special friend and caregiver, Susie Fletcher.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, Paw Paw with Pastor Earl Travis officiating. Interment will follow in Woodrow Cemetery, Paw Paw.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the church.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
