Judith Ann (Paul) Friend, 77, of Romney, W.Va. died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Born October 26, 1941 in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of the late Buddy Paul and Helen (Stein) Paul and sister of the late Carol Paul.
Mrs. Friend started her career at the FBI in Washington, D.C., was co-owner of the Frostburg Christian Bookstore and retired in 2010 as Executive Director of the AIDS Network of the Tri-State. She was a member of the Hampshire County Family Resource Council and Hampshire County Food Committee. She was additionally an Alumni of Leadership West Virginia. She devoted many years to Fellowship House in Frostburg, an outreach ministry to college students at Frostburg Sate College.
Surviving are her husband, Larry A. Friend, one daughter, Amy E. (Friend) Schold and one granddaughter, Caila C. Schold.
Mrs. Friend donated her body to the West Virginia State anatomy board and request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Hampshire County Animal Shelter, 155 Kerr Dr., Augusta, WV 26704.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.