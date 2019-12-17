Russell Eugene Arnold, 67 of Points, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Born on December 9, 1952 in Three Churches, WV, he was the son of the late W. Edward and Bessie Day Arnold.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Community Fellowship Church at Points. If the weather is bad, the service will be held the next weekend.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
