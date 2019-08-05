Melissa A. Bryson

Melissa Ann Bryson, 43, of Augusta, W.Va., died on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her home while under care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Melissa was born on July 17, 1976 in Cheverly, Md. the daughter of Catherine “Cathy” Sandridge Bryson of Augusta and the late Dale S. Bryson, Sr.
She was a Secretary for DNA Service Company in Hyattsville, Md. Melissa was a hard worker and enjoyed softball, playing pool and bowling.
Surviving along with her mother is a daughter, Vanessa Bryson and her fiancé Tim of Hyattsville; two brothers, Dale Bryson, Jr. and wife Crystal; William McCauley, III both of Augusta; two sisters, Nicole Bryson and April Blomquist and husband Eric all of Augusta; grandmother, Louise Sandridge and three grandchildren.
Along with her father, she is preceded in death by her stepfather, William McCauley, Jr.; her grandmother, June Miller and her grandfathers, James Sandridge and Johnny Bryson.
A funeral service was held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va. on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Officiating was Pastor Dale Myers. Interment was in the Greenlane Cemetery near Delray, W.Va.
To view Melissa's tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com
