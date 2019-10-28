John Robert Myers, 74, of Augusta passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by family while under the care of Hospice.
Born on November 19, 1944 in Petersburg he was the son of the late Harley R. Meyers and Gae N. (Huffman) Meyers.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Tearcoat Cemetery, with Gary Edwards officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
