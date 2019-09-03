Charles Douglas “Doug” Strawderman, 62, of Stephenson, Va., died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-2:30 p.m. To view Doug's tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com
