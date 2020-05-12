Amedeo S. Cumano, 86, of Romney passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his residence.
Born on April 9, 1934 in Napels, Italy, he was the son of the late Carmela Cumano and Michele Schiano Dicola. He was well known as the chef and owner of Mario’s Restaurant in Romney.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Iolanda Negundo in 2015 and by 2 sons.
He is survived by his children, Giuseppe Cumano of Boca Raton, Fla. and Carmillie Costagliola of New Tripoli, Pa., 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
He worked in restaurants and as a cook all his life. He was working at Pops Pizza in Towers City, Pa. when he met Helen Klinger who has been his companion for the last 37 years. They worked together making pizza at Two Guys Pizza in Mechanicsburg, Pa. before coming to Romney and opening Mario’s which he operated for 16 years.
He was a member of the Cathedral Church of St. Catherine of Siena, Allentown, Pa.
All services will be private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
