Barbara Jean Haines, 74, of Capon Bridge died on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Barbara was born on December 1, 1944 in Keyser, the daughter of the late William R. and Ruth A. Boswell Sears. She was a cook for the Capon Bridge, High View and Yellow Spring Senior Centers. Barbara was a member of the Capon Bridge Christian Church and loved line dancing, crafting, sewing and being with her family.
Barbara married Roger C. Haines on July 8, 1963 in Cumberland, Md.
Surviving with her husband of 56 years are three daughters, Crystal A. Gardner (Tim); Pamela S. Haines (Craig); Angela J. Clatterbuck (Dave) all of Capon Bridge; a brother, John Sears of Capon Bridge; a sister, Betty Landes of Lahmansville, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Heidi Gardner, Daniel Gardner, Olivia Clatterbuck, Hannah Clatterbuck and Dalton Clatterbuck.
A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. Officiating will be Pastors Alanna McGuinn and John Sine. Inurnment will be private.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:30-3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or Austin’s Knockout Angels Relay for Life, c/o Linda Cale, P.O. Box 182, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
All arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
