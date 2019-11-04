Louise McAlister Blauvelt, 84, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her home.
She was born January 24, 1935 in Montgomery County, Md. the daughter of the late Victor Murdock McAlister and the late Mildred Robinson McAlister.
She was the wife of the late Peter DeWitt Blauvelt.
She is survived by children Michael Field Blauvelt of Baltimore, Md ., and Rev. Dr. Laura Blauvelt of Rockville, Md., her daughter-in-law Kim Byorick Blauvelt of Annapolis, Md.; her grandchildren whom she adored Sarah Louise Littlejohn of Rockville, Md., Peter Lee Easto of Reisterstown, Md, Zachary DeWitt Blauvelt of California, and Catlin Blauvelt Johnson of Connecticut; predeceased by son Jeffrey “Jeff” Blauvelt; sister of Victoria Lynn McAlister Cahoon of Abilene, Texas; four great-grandchildren Azure and Kamiyah Littlejohn, Hazel and Jeffrey Johnson; sister-in-law Dana Garbis; sister and brother-in-law Anne and Joe Wettlin; nieces and nephews Paul Garbis, Elizabeth Daskalantonakis, David Wettlin, Peter Wettlin and Andy Wettlin.
She received a bachelor’s degree in nursing and master’s degree in Administration from University of Maryland. Owner and CEO of Home Call of Prince Georges County, Director of Nursing – Collington in PG County; was involved in Rotary, Warm the Children, Ruritan, Zonta and Church activities.
Everyone is welcome to the Memorial Service that will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Potomac U.M. Church, 9908 South Glen Road, Potomac, MD 20854. Inurnment will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, Pa.
