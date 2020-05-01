Ruby Lee Lambert, 74, died peacefully at home in Levels, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family while under the care of Hospice.
Ruby is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Harry and Irene Chilcott and her husband, Eston L. Lambert (d. 7/16/2010) – their 56th wedding anniversary would have been May 1st, 2020.
Ruby is survived by 3 sons, Timmy Lambert (wife Sonia) of Augusta, John Lambert (wife Carrie) of Augusta and James Lambert of Green Spring; 8 daughters, Tiny Bowen of Bunker Hill, Tina Vasquez (husband Claudio) of Stephen City, Christina Boyer (husband Mike) of Levels, Pamela Shingleton (husband Michael) of Augusta, Patricia Boyer (husband Richard) of Augusta, Cindy Buttrum (husband Tim) of Augusta, Julie White (husband Manuel) of Augusta, and Elizabeth Lambert (finance Joey) of Romney. Ruby is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Ruby was born in Slanesville, on November 26, 1945. She was no stranger to work of any kind. Ruby worked at National Fruit in Winchester, Homer Feller’s packing shed, and helped as an aid and bus monitor for the Head Start Program in Hampshire County.
Ruby was a loving mother of eleven children. She loved being a mom and taking care of her large family. She enjoyed canning, sewing, listening to country music, her daytime soaps, and loving on her “furry cats.” She also loved tending to her flowers and particularly anything that brought her closer to her family.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Branch Mountain Baptist Cemetery in Three Churches, with Pastor Wayne Clark serving as clergy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 North High St., Romney, WV 26757 or WV Choice, P.O. Box 609, Keyser, WV 26726 (a personal health care provider).
Arrangement are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
